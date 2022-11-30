Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,866 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 460,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,035,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

