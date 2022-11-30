Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 440,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,035,895. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96.

