Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 12,332 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after buying an additional 329,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schlumberger by 626.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 66,164 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

