Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.