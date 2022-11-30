Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,251 shares of company stock worth $12,739,406. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

