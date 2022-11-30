Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

NYSE ED opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

