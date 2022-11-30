Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 65.6% in November

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.01.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period.

