Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 65.6% in November

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.01.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
