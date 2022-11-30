Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,806,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,480,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,712,000 after purchasing an additional 307,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 14,551.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,468,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,944,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 312,854 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 4,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

