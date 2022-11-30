Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

