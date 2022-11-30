Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 3,202 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,781,000 after buying an additional 504,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

