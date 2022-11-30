Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Constellation Brands by 220.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

STZ stock opened at $251.22 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

