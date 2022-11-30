Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $212,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $319.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

