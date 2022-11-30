Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $257,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

