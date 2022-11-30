Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 621 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

