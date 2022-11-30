Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vector Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 712,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,440. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

