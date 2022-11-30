Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0227

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $54.03 million and approximately $828,436.34 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00076450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00061432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,382,885,500 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,885,497 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

