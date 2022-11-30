Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.63 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $54.63 million and $849,207.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00076643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00060929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,382,885,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,885,484 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

