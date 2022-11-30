Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 178,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

