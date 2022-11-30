Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.84

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.26). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 597,869 shares.

Versarien Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £36.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.33.

About Versarien

(Get Rating)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.