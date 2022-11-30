Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 12,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,512. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,541,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vertiv by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

