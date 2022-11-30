Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $221,000.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 2,154,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

