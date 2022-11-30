Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 19,654 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 19,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $67,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,566.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $74,379.50.
- On Thursday, October 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $38,858.47.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $38,631.89.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $14,326.87.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
RBOT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 3,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,682. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.