Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 19,654 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 19,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $67,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,566.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $74,379.50.

On Thursday, October 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $38,858.47.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $38,631.89.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $14,326.87.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

RBOT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 3,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,682. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

