Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.31 billion-$6.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

