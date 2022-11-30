Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 2,502,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.58.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
