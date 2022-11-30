Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 2,502,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

