Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,448 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Company Profile

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.