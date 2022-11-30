Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 24.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 112,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Stock Down 9.6 %

Intrusion stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 68,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intrusion Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

