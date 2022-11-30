Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 29,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,135,276. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

