Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 351,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

