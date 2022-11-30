Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

