Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 808.0% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $609.88 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.