Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

