Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 884,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 406,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 333,335 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

