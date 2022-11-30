Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,029 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.5 %

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

