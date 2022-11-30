Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $224.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day moving average of $220.06. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

