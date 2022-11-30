VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.41 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00510096 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.49 or 0.31012594 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0266956 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.