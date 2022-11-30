Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 11,701 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $66,807.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $42,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $422,525. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

