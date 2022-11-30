Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,079 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of -0.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.