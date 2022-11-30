Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 301,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

