Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

