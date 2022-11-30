Vp plc (LON:VP) Declares GBX 11 Dividend

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VP Stock Up 2.2 %

VP stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £275.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 ($7.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($12.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 711.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 810.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) target price on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Further Reading

