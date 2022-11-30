VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 82.67 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 29.26. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £230.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,038.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.48.

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.