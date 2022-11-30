VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 82.67 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 29.26. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £230.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,038.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.48.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

