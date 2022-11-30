Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.18 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00018849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.38 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,859.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246733 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19626795 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,305,959.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

