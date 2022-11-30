Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.29 million and $12.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00018727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00246056 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19626795 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,305,959.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

