Wade G W & Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,017.16 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,818.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,915.03. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

