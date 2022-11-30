Wade G W & Inc. Buys 779 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 74.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,243,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $188,540,000 after acquiring an additional 231,321 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $334.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $389.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

