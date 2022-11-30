Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

