Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

