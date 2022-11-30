Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.