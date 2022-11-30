Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

