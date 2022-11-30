Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $459.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

